Nanami Ozone – “3 Mile Drive”

Just yesterday, we premiered “Alone Too,” the first song off Nanami Ozone’s upcoming sophomore album and the A-side of a digital single that’s out now. The LP it’s on won’t be coming out until next year, but today the Phoenix-based band has shared its B-side accompaniment, “3 Mile Drive.”

It starts off with a needling guitar that breaks into an encompassing blast of noise. This song sees Colson Miller taking the lead on vocals, with the band’s co-vocalist Sophie Opich on backup, and their voices echo and reverberate across some snarling and fuzzy layers. It’s more of a quick hit of adrenaline compared to “Alone Too,” and both show off dynamic sides of the band.

Listen via The Grey Estates below.

The “Alone Too” / “3 Mile Drive” digital 45″ is out now via Tiny Engines. Nanami Ozone’s debut album, NO, is out early next year.