Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore – “Between Two Worlds”

As a solo artist and as a member of the bands Espers and Heron Oblivion, Meg Baird has been making zoned-out, world-swallowing stoner-folk for many, many years. (If you’ve never heard Espers’ 2004 self-titled album, I strongly recommend that you let it rearrange your entire mind.) Meanwhile, her friend Mary Lattimore has been using her harp to rearrange space and time. On the new album Ghost Forests, the two of them come together, and the results are stunning.

Ghost Forests, which comes out next week, is the sound of two great musicians investigating and exploring each other’s sounds, finding notes that they’ve never found before. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Painter Of Tygers” and “Damaged Sunset.” And today, they’ve shared the blissfully hazy album opener “Between Two Forests.”

Baird and Lattimore both have great voices, but we don’t hear either voice on “Between Two Worlds.” Instead, for six minutes, Baird’s guitar and Lattimore’s harp wind their ways around each other, creating a sense of overwhelming and ominous beauty. It’s a powerful piece of music, and you can hear it below.

Ghost Forests is out 11/9 on Three Lobed Recordings.