Former Deerhunter Bassist Josh Fauver Has Died

Former Deerhunter bassist Josh Fauver has reportedly died. “Very difficult times now,” the band wrote on an Instagram post featuring a picture of Fauver. A friend of Fauver’s wrote in another post, “A huge part of me died with this man when I learned of his passing—I shall be forever destroyed. RIP my dearest friend, Josh Fauver, you were the loveliest one of them all.”

Fauver joined Deerhunter in 2004 after the death of the band’s original bassist Justin Bosworth. He played on their debut self-titled that year, Cryptograms and the Fluorescent Grey EP in 2007, Weird Era and Microcastle in 2008, the Rainwater Cassette Exchange EP in 2009, and Halcyon Digest in 2010. Fauver left the band amicably in 2012 before they started recording Monomania. He also played in Atlanta bands Electrosleep International and S.I.D.S. and ran the label Army Of Bad Luck.