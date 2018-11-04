Former Deerhunter Bassist Josh Fauver Has Died

Former Deerhunter bassist Josh Fauver has reportedly died. “Very difficult times now,” the band wrote on an Instagram post featuring a picture of Fauver. A friend of Fauver’s wrote in another post, “A huge part of me died with this man when I learned of his passing—I shall be forever destroyed. RIP my dearest friend, Josh Fauver, you were the loveliest one of them all.”
Fauver joined Deerhunter in 2004 after the death of the band’s original bassist Justin Bosworth. He played on their debut self-titled that year, Cryptograms and the Fluorescent Grey EP in 2007, Weird Era and Microcastle in 2008, the Rainwater Cassette Exchange EP in 2009, and Halcyon Digest in 2010. Fauver left the band amicably in 2012 before they started recording Monomania. He also played in Atlanta bands Electrosleep International and S.I.D.S. and ran the label Army Of Bad Luck.
On Friday, we lost one of the most important people in both of our lives. Josh was not only a phenomenally gifted musician, he was also one of the most compassionate people we have ever known. Nearly every single band on the @sacredbones roster had crashed at his place in ATL & woken up to a homemade breakfast & spotless jokes abt the indie rock music industry. Josh ran his own label, Army of Bad Luck, & played in tons of bands, including: SIDS, Deerhunter & his incredible solo project Diet Cola. Things will never be the same but we are thankful to talk to old friends & be reminded that we still have each other. We are living in incredibly dark times but maybe if we love each other hard enough we can somehow still catch a little light. 📸’s are stolen from @kristinkleinkk, @deerhuntermusic & our personal collections. 💔💔
I promised you that I would never post this picture. You posed like a dad rocker in front of some bricks, because it was silly and i had no pictures of you on my phone and wanted one and couldn’t explain why. It was taken in June, when I drove a box truck 12 hours to deliver you a painting of mine that you loved. I’m so glad I went. We spoke every single day for two and a half years from the day we met, bonding over shared love of tuxedo cats, philosophy, the kinds of basses we liked to play, and having grown up less than ten miles away from each other in Chicagoland despite having never met each other before 2016. I loved hearing your tour stories, especially the crazy ones with Deerhunter & SIDS. You had some wild rides. I wish I had written down some of them so I could remember them for later. I honestly don’t know how I’m going to do life without you and miss you dreadfully already. You were the kindest, most gentle man I had ever met, whip smart, ridiculously talented, funny, thoughtful, and stubborn as hell. I’m so broken that we can’t get old together with our guitars, our black and white cats, and stacks of books, respectively. A huge part of me died with this man when I learned of his passing—I shall be forever destroyed. RIP my dearest friend, Josh Fauver, you were the loveliest one of them all