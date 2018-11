Last week, a new D’Angelo track surfaced from the popular new cowboy video game Red Dead Redemption 2. Today, we hear another song from its soundtrack: “Cruel Cruel World.” One version features Willie Nelson’s vocals, and the other is sung by Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme. Like the D’Angelo song, both were produced by Daniel Lanois, who is known for his work with Bob Dylan and Neil Young, among many others. Listen to “Cruel Cruel World” below.