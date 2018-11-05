5 Other Chainsmokers Songs They Should Make Into Movies

The Chainsmokers don’t just make frustratingly catchy party bops. Soon, the EDM pop dude-bro duo will produce their very own feature film, based on their popular song, “Paris.” Judging from its lyrics, the forthcoming flick will follow two rich kids who escape to Paris to “get away from [their] parents.” Zany abroad adventures include smoking cigarettes and posting pictures on Instagram. It’s going to be huge! In fact, this could be the beginning of a lucrative series of movies inspired by Chainsmokers songs. Chainsmokers, if you’re reading this, here are some ideas:

Kanye, Based On “Kanye”

“Kanye,” the Chainsmokers song, is about wanting to be rich and famous and, like, in control of your life? Which doesn’t really hold up, considering the year Kanye has had. “I’ll be the King of me always” is a lyric that sticks out. Anyway, the song hasn’t aged well. Kanye, the movie, would be about a man who plots to kill Kanye West and steal his identity. Stick with me here. As Kanye, the imposter would use his pop star status for good: charity work, or something.

The Mattress Diaries, Based On “Closer”

“Closer,” the Chainsmokers song, is about post-grads who are having trouble #adulting. One of the dysFUNctional adults stole a mattress from her college roommate, but confusingly can afford to drive a Rover. This is where The Mattress Diaries begins. The mattress thief’s ex-roommate, the mattress’ original owner, is seeking revenge and won’t rest until she gets it, or a new mattress. This is her story.

Rave Booty 5, Based On “Roses”

This one would just be a porno. But, like, an artful, well-produced one that you don’t want to watch.

Club Girls, Based On “#SELFIE”

“#SELFIE” is actually a pretty funny song, albeit kind of misogynistic. It’s a one-sided conversation from the perspective of a valley girl, jonesing for some Instagram likes. She’s at the bar with her gal pal, musing about her crush Jason, who is ignoring her, and other club happenings, like someone wearing a tacky dress and a dude sleeping in the corner. These observations are intercut with talk of photo filters and captions: “Can you guys help me pick a filter? / I wanna look tan / What should my caption be? / I want it to be clever / How about ‘Livin’ with my bitches, Hashtag live.'” The movie practically writes itself! In Club Girls, you see the aforementioned valley girl — let’s call her Courtney — after the club. It’d be a window into the anxieties and pressures of presenting yourself online as a woman. OK, this has legs.

Love Actually, Based On “Don’t Let Me Down”

This movie would follow the love lives of nine people during the most romantic time of year, Christmas. Over the course of 145 minutes, the viewer will learn how the characters relate to one another and don’t let each other down. Hugh Grant will play the dashing British prime minister.