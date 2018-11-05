Rihanna Sends Trump Cease & Desist

Yesterday, Rihanna took to Twitter after finding out that Donald Trump was using her song, “Please Don’t Stop The Music,” at his rallies. “Me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies,” she wrote in a tweet. As Rolling Stone reports, Rihanna’s legal team has since sent Trump a cease and desist letter for playing the song.

“As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper,” the letter reportedly reads. “Trump’s unauthorized use of Ms. Fenty’s music… creates a false impression that Ms. Fenty is affiliated with, connected to or otherwise associated with Trump.” Pharrell recently took similar action after he learned that Trump played his song, “Happy,” at a rally following the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.