Watch Travis Scott Perform On Onstage Ferris Wheel At Baltimore Tour Opener

Long before he was making big hits, the newly-minted rap A-lister Travis Scott was famous for his wild, energetic, theatrical live shows. Once upon a time, that merely meant that he was encouraging fans to do unwise things like diving off of balconies. But as his fame increased, so did his budget, and that meant that he was able to do crazier things with his show. When Scott opened Kendrick Lamar’s arena tour last year, he rapped from the back of a giant animatronic bird. And now that he’s got his own arena tour going, Scott is rapping from a fucking working ferris wheel onstage.

Last night, Scott kicked off his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here tour at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena. Scott’s got Trippie Redd, Sheck Wes, and Gunna opening for him, but the real attraction is the headlining set. As The FADER points out, the show features a second stage, deep in the crowd, and that stage features that midway ride.

“Ferris wheel” isn’t quite the right term, but I don’t know what else to call that contraption. It’s a big wheel-shaped track with one car, and it flips you upside down as you ride. Posting a video of it on Instagram, Scott says that he’ll pick one fan to ride it every night of the tour. Check it out below.

Scott’s album Astroworld is out now. I hope that fucking thing is safe.