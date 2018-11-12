Creed II Soundtrack Has Bon Iver, Kendrick, Vince Staples, & More

Next week, Creed II hits theaters. It’s the sequel to 2015’s Creed, which in turn in a continuation of the Rocky film series. The soundtrack for the first movie had some big names attached to it, but it looks like they’re upping the ante for round two. The Creed II soundtrack was executive produced by Mike Will-Made It, and it was put together alongside film composer Lugwig Göransson and music supervisors Jen Malone and Fam Rothstein. And the tracklist, which was just unveiled today, boasts some big names.

Bon Iver has a new track on it, “Do You Need The Power? (Walk Out Music),” which is probably a recorded version of an intro track he’s been playing at shows this summer. Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell also team up on a song called “The Mantra” and Vince Staples has a new song called “Ice Cold (Final Rooms).” There’s alos tracks from Lil Wayne, Nas and Rick Ross, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, the A$AP Crew, and more.

We’ve heard one track from the soundtrack already, “Kill ‘Em With Success,” which features ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and Eearz. Here’s the full tracklist:

NEW TEMPO’S , NEW FREQUENCIES REAL MESSAGES IN THE MOST ORGANIC WAY. THE SOUNDTRACK / COLLABORATION ALBUM GAME WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AFTER THIS . ‼️ CREED II : THE ALBUM TRACKLIST pic.twitter.com/p5lvgyXhtr — Mike WiLL Made It (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) November 12, 2018

And here’s a statement from Mike Will-Made It about the soundtrack:

There was a time where movie soundtracks had people just as excited as an artist’s album, and that’s the feeling I was going for when creating this project alongside Ludwig Göransson and Fam Rothstein. After people hear the music, I want them to say movie soundtracks are back. I approached the music by first watching Creed II and then creating a playlist of songs people could work out to, chill to, vibe to or to get them through any struggle which matched specific scenes in the movie. It’s important to show the new generation that soundtracks can be just as exciting as traditional albums if put in the hands of the right curator…

The full soundtrack is out the same day as the film, 11/21.