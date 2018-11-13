Big Ears 2019 Lineup

Knoxville’s endlessly adventurous Big Ears festival has finalized its 2019 lineup. Spiritualized, who made their triumphant return with And Nothing Hurt this year, will headline the event, which is going down March 21-24 at more than a dozen venues across Knoxville.
Among the many other acts performing: Punch Brothers, the Art Ensemble Of Chicago, Avey Tare, Yves Tumor, Moor Mother, Nils Frahm, Mercury Rev, Richard Thompson, Rhiannon Giddens, Mountain Man, serpentwithfeet, Bela Fleck, Bill Frisell, Jlin, Lonnie Holley, Rafiq Bhatia, Roomful Of Teeth, Irreversible Entanglements, and This Is Not This Heat. The list goes on, of course — it’s filled with not just concerts but films, exhibitions, live talks and discussions, and :interactive experiences” — and you can check it out below in alphabetical order. Tickets are available here.
LINEUP:
ACME
Alien Flower Sutra
Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones
The Art Ensemble of Chicago
Artifacts Trio
Avey Tare
Avishai Cohen Quartet
Béla Fleck
Béla Fleck & Edmar Castañeda
Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan
Bill Frisell and the Mesmerists featuring Tony Scheer, Kenny Wollesen and the films of Bill Morrison
Bill Frisell’s Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
Brooklyn Rider
Carl Stone
Carla Bley TRIOS with Andy Sheppard and Steve Swallow
Carla Kihlstedt
Clarice Jensen + Jonathan Turner: For this from that will be filled
Columbia Icefield
The Comet is Coming
Coupler
David Torn
DeJohnette Coltrane Garrison
Derek Gripper
Dragnet Girl with Live Score by Coupler
Evan Parker / Matt Wright Trance Map+
Ever Present Orchestra
Fire!
Gabriel Kahane
Harold Budd
Ian Chang
International Contemporary Ensemble
Irreversible Entanglements
Jerusalem In My Heart
Jlin
Joan La Barbara Performs works by Alvin Lucier
Joan La Barbara: Voice is the Original Instrument
Joep Beving
Kara-Lis Coverdale
Kayhan Kalhor
Kayhan Kalhor & Brooklyn Rider
Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert
Kim Kashkashian
Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir
KTL
Larry Grenadier
Lonnie Holley
Lonnie Holley and The Messthetics
Makaya McCraven
Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl
Mathias Eick Quintet
Matt Wilson’s Honey & Salt
Mercury Rev
Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble Cellular Songs Concert
The Messthetics
Moor Mother
Mountain Man
Nashville Ballet: Lucy Negro Redux (Choreography by Paul Vasterling / with music by Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi / and poetry by Caroline Randall Williams)
Nate Wooley
Nief Norf
Nik Bärtsch’s RONIN
Nils Frahm
Oren Ambarchi
Parker / Schlippenbach / Lytton Trio
Peter Gregson
Punch Brothers
Rachel Grimes: The Way Forth
Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English
Ralph Towner
Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
Richard Thompson: Killed in Action
Roomful of Teeth
serpentwithfeet
Shai Maestro Trio
Sons of Kemet
Spiritualized
Sun of Goldfinger (David Torn, Tim Berne, Ches Smith)
Theo Bleckmann: Berlin – Song of Love and War, Peace and Exile
Theo Bleckmann: Hello Earth! The Music of Kate Bush
This is Not This Heat
Thumbscrew
Tim Berne’s Snakeoil
TRIPTYCH (Eyes of One on Another) (Featuring Roomful of Teeth / Composed by Bryce Dessner / Libretto by Korde Arrington Tuttle / Featuring the work of Patti Smith & Essex Hemphill / Directed by Daniel Fish / Produced by Arktype / Thomas O. Kriegsmann)
Uncle Earl
Vijay Iyer and Craig Taborn
Wadada Leo Smith: Reflections and Meditations on Monk
Wadada Leo Smith’s Nda, Performing “Divine Love” with Bobby Naughton & Dwight Andrews
Yunohana Variations with Susie Ibarra, YoshimiO and Robert Aki Aubrey Lowe
Yves Tumor