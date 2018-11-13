Big Ears 2019 Lineup

Knoxville’s endlessly adventurous Big Ears festival has finalized its 2019 lineup. Spiritualized, who made their triumphant return with And Nothing Hurt this year, will headline the event, which is going down March 21-24 at more than a dozen venues across Knoxville.

Among the many other acts performing: Punch Brothers, the Art Ensemble Of Chicago, Avey Tare, Yves Tumor, Moor Mother, Nils Frahm, Mercury Rev, Richard Thompson, Rhiannon Giddens, Mountain Man, serpentwithfeet, Bela Fleck, Bill Frisell, Jlin, Lonnie Holley, Rafiq Bhatia, Roomful Of Teeth, Irreversible Entanglements, and This Is Not This Heat. The list goes on, of course — it’s filled with not just concerts but films, exhibitions, live talks and discussions, and :interactive experiences” — and you can check it out below in alphabetical order. Tickets are available here.

LINEUP:

ACME

Alien Flower Sutra

Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones

The Art Ensemble of Chicago

Artifacts Trio

Avey Tare

Avishai Cohen Quartet

Béla Fleck

Béla Fleck & Edmar Castañeda

Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan

Bill Frisell and the Mesmerists featuring Tony Scheer, Kenny Wollesen and the films of Bill Morrison

Bill Frisell’s Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman

Brooklyn Rider

Carl Stone

Carla Bley TRIOS with Andy Sheppard and Steve Swallow

Carla Kihlstedt

Clarice Jensen + Jonathan Turner: For this from that will be filled

Columbia Icefield

The Comet is Coming

Coupler

David Torn

DeJohnette Coltrane Garrison

Derek Gripper

Dragnet Girl with Live Score by Coupler

Evan Parker / Matt Wright Trance Map+

Ever Present Orchestra

Fire!

Gabriel Kahane

Harold Budd

Ian Chang

International Contemporary Ensemble

Irreversible Entanglements

Jerusalem In My Heart

Jlin

Joan La Barbara Performs works by Alvin Lucier

Joan La Barbara: Voice is the Original Instrument

Joep Beving

Kara-Lis Coverdale

Kayhan Kalhor

Kayhan Kalhor & Brooklyn Rider

Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert

Kim Kashkashian

Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir

KTL

Larry Grenadier

Lonnie Holley

Lonnie Holley and The Messthetics

Makaya McCraven

Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl

Mathias Eick Quintet

Matt Wilson’s Honey & Salt

Mercury Rev

Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble Cellular Songs Concert

The Messthetics

Moor Mother

Mountain Man

Nashville Ballet: Lucy Negro Redux (Choreography by Paul Vasterling / with music by Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi / and poetry by Caroline Randall Williams)

Nate Wooley

Nief Norf

Nik Bärtsch’s RONIN

Nils Frahm

Oren Ambarchi

Parker / Schlippenbach / Lytton Trio

Peter Gregson

Punch Brothers

Rachel Grimes: The Way Forth

Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English

Ralph Towner

Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi

Richard Thompson: Killed in Action

Roomful of Teeth

serpentwithfeet

Shai Maestro Trio

Sons of Kemet

Spiritualized

Sun of Goldfinger (David Torn, Tim Berne, Ches Smith)

Theo Bleckmann: Berlin – Song of Love and War, Peace and Exile

Theo Bleckmann: Hello Earth! The Music of Kate Bush

This is Not This Heat

Thumbscrew

Tim Berne’s Snakeoil

TRIPTYCH (Eyes of One on Another) (Featuring Roomful of Teeth / Composed by Bryce Dessner / Libretto by Korde Arrington Tuttle / Featuring the work of Patti Smith & Essex Hemphill / Directed by Daniel Fish / Produced by Arktype / Thomas O. Kriegsmann)

Uncle Earl

Vijay Iyer and Craig Taborn

Wadada Leo Smith: Reflections and Meditations on Monk

Wadada Leo Smith’s Nda, Performing “Divine Love” with Bobby Naughton & Dwight Andrews

Yunohana Variations with Susie Ibarra, YoshimiO and Robert Aki Aubrey Lowe

Yves Tumor