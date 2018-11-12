RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will return in December, and today, VH1 announced which celebrities will guest judge the new season. Kacey Musgraves, Ciara, Frances Bean Cobain, Zoë Kravitz, Rita Ora, and more are slated to appear.

When I interviewed Musgraves earlier this year, she told me that it would be a dream to judge the show and she’s been asked to do it in the past but her touring schedule didn’t always align with the tapings. “I love drag so much. Like I’m pretty sure that there’s a little drag queen somewhere inside of me or that in a past life,” Musgraves said.

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars features queens like Monique Heart, Trinity Taylor, Valentina, Jasmine Masters, Latrice Royale, and more. It premieres 12/14 at 8PM ET/PT.