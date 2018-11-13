Superchunk – “Our Work Is Done” (Feat. Damian Abraham) & “Total Eclipse” (Klaus Nomi Cover)

Superchunk already blessed us with a whole fiery and purposeful album this year, What A Time To Be Alive. But they’re a generous lot, so they’re back with a surprise charity 7″ to round out 2018.

“Our Work Is Done” b/w “Total Eclipse” is available now for purchase and streaming. It’s an intriguing project for many reasons. The A-side, an imagined conversation between the last two living humans on a planet destroyed by pollution, features guest vocals from Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, whose band recently joined Superchunk’s Merge Records family for the triumphant double-LP Dose Your Dreams. “Our work is done,” goes the sardonic chorus. “We drained the life out of every living thing under the sun.” And then there’s the B-side, a Klaus Nomi cover called “Total Eclipse.” Plus the whole thing benefits 350.org, a non-profit dedicated to replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy.

Here’s head Superchunk howler Mac McCaughan with more:

“Our Work Is Done” is an imaginary conversation between the last two living residents of a hot and dying planet. Damian Abraham from the band Fucked Up lends his gravitas to the situation. “Total Eclipse” is a song about a different kind of holocaust, originally performed by Klaus Nomi. When I saw the film Urgh! A Music War, the Nomi clip blew my mind. I didn’t know what to make of him or the performance. Truly a unique artist trying to convey the urgency of several emergencies at once. The news these days is overwhelming, and sometimes it’s hard to focus on the larger issues we are all collectively facing. Climate change is transforming the world in dangerous ways and requires immediate action. The proceeds from the single will go to Bill McKibben’s 350.org, and we stand by them as they build the global grassroots climate movement that can hold our leaders accountable to the realities of science and the principles of justice.

The new single follows Superchunk’s 2017 charity 7″s led by “I Got Cut” and “Break The Glass.” Hear both songs below.

<a href="http://superchunk.bandcamp.com/album/our-work-is-done-b-w-total-eclipse" target="_blank">"Our Work Is Done" b/w "Total Eclipse" by Superchunk</a>

“Our Work Is Done” b/w “Total Eclipse” is out today via Merge. Right here you can purchase the limited-edition 7″ — 250 copies on black vinyl, 290 on mint green marble vinyl with sleeves autographed by all four members of Superchunk. Merge is also running another artwork auction via Paddle8.