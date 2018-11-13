Randall Dunn – “A True Home” (Feat. Zola Jesus) Video

Producer Randall Dunn has worked with metal and indie acts like Sunn O))), Wolves In The Throne Room, Anna Von Hausswolff, and Marissa Nadler, and last week, he put out his debut solo album Beloved. Timm Mason, Jeremiah Cymerman, Eyvind Kang, and Algiers’ Frank Fisher all contributed to the LP, and on closing track “A True Home,” Zola Jesus sings a Zen death poem from the 1600s:

Breathing in, breathing out

Moving forward, moving back

Living, dying

Coming, going

Like two arrows meeting in flight,

In the midst of nothingness Is the road that goes directly to my true home.

Today, “A True Home” is getting a new music video from Turkish director Mu Tunç. The government of Oman gave him permission to shoot in the Omani desert, and so he filmed Turkish actress Melisa Şenolsun wandering and performing a strange ritual admist the sandy vistas. “In this film, I wanted to take the viewer into a surreal journey where the whole story reflects the hallucinatory feeling of the song,” Tunç explains.

“The film is based on a reoccurring dream I had this past year of a woman walking through the desert in search of water. Longing reds and browns set against the deep sun,” Dunn adds. “I conveyed this idea to Mu, who went deeply into the concept in a way beyond what I could have imagined. The song is about the realization that the journey to find ‘self’ begins and ends at the same time and that this realization occurs when true presence is embraced.”

Watch and listen below.

Beloved is out now on FigureEight.