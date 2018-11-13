SPELLLING – “Haunted Water”

In February, the Bay Area artist Chrystia Cabral will release her second album as SPELLLING, Mazy Fly. It’s the follow-up to her debut album, Pantheon Of Me, which came out in 2017. Over the last few months, she’s shared “Hard To Please” off the album and a cover of Sparks’ “My Other Voice,” and today she’s officially announced the LP alongside a new song, “Haunted Water.”

True to its title, it’s a submerged and eerie piece of work, all aqueous beats and vocals stretched to their limits. A press release describes the track as “an intensely heavy song about the memories of colonial violence that haunt the historical slave ship routes of the Middle Passage.”

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Red”

02 “Haunted Water”

03 “Hard To Please”

04 “Golden Numbers”

05 “Melted Wings”

06 “Under The Sun”

07 “Real Fun”

08 “Hard To Please (Reprise)”

09 “After Life”

10 “Dirty Desert Dreams”

11 “Secret Thread”

12 “Falling Asleep”

Mazy Fly is out 2/22 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.