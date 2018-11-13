Mike WiLL Made-It – “The Mantra” (Feat. Pharrell Williams & Kendrick Lamar)

Legendary producer Mike Will Made-It was most recently credited on the late rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion’s new track “Falling Down” in September. Tonight, we hear a surprise track from Mike Will featuring Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar. “The Mantra” will appear on the Creed II soundtrack, which was executive produced by Mike Will and put together alongside film composer Lugwig Göransson and music supervisors Jen Malone and Fam Rothstein. We’ve already heard “Kill ‘Em With Success,” which features ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and Eearz. Listen to the latest single, “The Mantra,” below.

The full soundtrack is out the same day as the film, 11/21.