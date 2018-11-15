Katy Perry – “Cozy Little Christmas”

What, you thought a mediocre album and a disastrous rollout were going to stop her? Never that. Katy Perry may have caught a brick with the whole Witness debacle. But she has been in our lives for a decade-plus now, and it’s going to take more than a hiccup like this to slow her down. (Also, she was by all accounts pretty good on the American Idol reboot this year, which is better than not being pretty good.) And now Perry has found a low-stakes way to begin her musical comeback. She has joined this year’s Christmas-music onslaught.

Perry’s new song is called “Cozy Little Christmas.” It’s a holiday-themed love song in the vein of Mariah Carey’s immortal “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” And while it doesn’t sound anything like that soung — it’s brightly comforting Spotify-pop, not exploding-with-joy early-’90s bubble-soul — the lyrical themes are exactly the same. You already know where it’s going: It’s Christmas, and everyone is in a consumer frenzy, but Katy Perry just wants to be with you. Also, she rhymes “whiskey” with “frisky,” so we’re not reinventing any wheels here.

“Cozy Little Christmas” is an Amazon Music exclusive, and the corporate maneuvering behind that is a funny thing to consider. If you’re signed into Amazon Prime, you can hear it below.

It’s worth noting, perhaps, that Katy Perry did not drop an entire Christmas-music album on us.