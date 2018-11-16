Mike WiLL Made-It, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, & Nicki Minaj – “Runnin”

As you might have heard, super producer Mike WiLL Made-It — who worked on “Formation,” “Black Beatles,” “We Can’t Stop,” and much more — is executive producing the soundtrack for Creed II. The tracklist is loaded with A-list rap lab experiments, R&B up-and-comers, and… Bon Iver. He collaborated on the project with film composer Lugwig Göransson and music supervisors Jen Malone and Fam Rothstein.

So far we’ve heard “Kill ‘Em With Success” (featuring ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and Eearz) and “The Mantra” (featuring Pharrell and Kendrick Lamar). Today, a third track called “Runnin” is out, featuring Nicki Minaj, A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky. From the moment Minaj opens her mouth, it’s not hard to conjure up the heroic training montage that Michael B. Jordan will inevitably do to this song. Check it out.

The full Creed II soundtrack will drop next week on the day of the film’s release, 11/21.