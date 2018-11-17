Minor Threat Reunite To Recreate Salad Days EP Cover

Legendary DC hardcore band Minor Threat has reunited…for a photo.

Ian MacKaye, Lyle Preslar, Brian Baker, and Jeff Nelson got together to recreate the iconic cover to their 1985 final EP Salad Days. The image depicts the band sitting on the front porch of Dischord House in Arlington, Virginia, the home of MacKaye and Nelson’s Dischord Records.

“Jeff insists that we always take a porch shot for posterity when the four of us are at Dischord,” Baker, who posted the photo on his Instagram with the caption “Senior Threat,” tells WTOP. “This is just the first one we’ve had taken since I’ve had an Instagram account.”

We look forward to more reunion photos on Baker’s Instagram to come.