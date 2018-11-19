The Saxophones – “Singing Desperately”

The Saxophones, the husband-and-wife duo of Alexi Erenkov and Alison Alderdice, come from Oakland and specialize in a homespun, melancholy version of classically sweeping pop balladry. Their music could almost come from any era in the past 60 years, but they deliver their lines with such a straight-faced dourness that they could really only exist in the Bandcamp age.

Earlier this year, the Saxophones released their full-length debut Songs Of The Saxophones. And early next year, they’ll follow it up with a four-song 7″ EP called Singing Desperately Suite. Today, they’ve shared “Singing Desperately,” which I guess you’d call the EP’s title track.

Erenkov wrote and recorded “Singing Desperately,” and he also sings and plays guitar and flute on the song. (Alerdice plays percussion.) It’s a pretty but heavy-hearted song that does lush things with a few bare ingredients, and it reminds me, just slightly, of the music that Low made before Low discovered the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey and started making digital-apocalypse music. Listen to “Singing Desperately” below.

<a href="http://thesaxophonesus.bandcamp.com/album/singing-desperately-suite" target="_blank">Singing Desperately Suite by The Saxophones</a>

Singing Desperately Suite is out 2/12.