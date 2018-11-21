Jury Rules Skrillex Owes Woman $1.6M In Injury Lawsuit

A jury has ruled that Skrillex owes a fan over $1 million in damages following an injury lawsuit, TMZ reports. Jennifer Fraissl sued the DJ in February 2014, claiming that she suffered a stroke after he stage-dived on top of her while performing at the Belasco Theater in downton Los Angeles.

The jury awarded Fraissl a total of $4,525,402. Skrillex was found to be responsible for 35% of the damages, or roughly $1.6 million. His touring company, Lost Boys, owes an additional $1.8 million, while the venue owes about $450,000. Fraissl herself was also found to be 15% responsible for the incident.

“There is nothing more important to me than my fans and their safety at my shows — I want them to have fun and enjoy the music,” Skrillex tells TMZ. His attorney, Barry Thompson, adds that the evidence “included video proof that [Skrillex] never made physical contact with Ms. Fraissl.” He says that they will make a decision about an appeal soon.