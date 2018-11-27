A couple of months ago, we posted Binasa, a feverishly violent EP from the Singapore hardcore band Sial. As it turns out, Sial aren’t the only game in town. There’s a whole hardcore scene in Singapore, and La Vida Es Un Mus Discos, the great London label that’s been all over the global DIY hardcore universe, is on the case. More recently, that same label released Operationally Ready Dead, the debut LP from the fellow Singapore hardcore band Zodd.

It’s hard to find a lot of info on Zodd online, but here’s what I know. Their sound is tough but chaotic, like a boulder rolling down a hill and crushing everything in its path. Their take on hardcore is a pretty simple chugga-chugga thing, but they record with so much reverb on everything that it sounds mythic and elusive anyway. The song titles are in English, but I honestly can’t tell if the lyrics are English or Malay; there’s so much echo on the voice. Also, on first listen, the album pretty much rules. Listen below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/operationally-ready-dead-lp" target="_blank">Operationally Ready Dead LP by Zodd</a>

Operationally Ready Dead is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.