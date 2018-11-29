Before his death in September, Mac Miller was planning a big fall tour with two opening acts: spaced-out bass whiz Thundercat and Atlanta rap phenom J.I.D. That would’ve been a hell of a show. And now we have a slightly better idea of how great that show would’ve been, as those two opening acts came together on TV last night to pay tribute to the man who would’ve been their headliner.

Earlier this week, J.I.D released his tremendously exciting new album DiCaprio 2, which Mac Miller had been helping him put together. And last night, J.I.D made his first-ever TV performance on The Tonight Show. He did “Skrawberries,” the DiCaprio 2 track that his label boss J. Cole produced. (Mac Miller arranged the track and co-wrote it.) And J.I.D had help: BJ The Chicago Kid, the raspy-voiced R&B virtuoso who guests on the song, and Thundercat, who added his bass.

J.I.D dedicated the performance to Miller, telling the audience to “check on your strong friends.” “Skrawberries” is a contemplative relationship song, and it doesn’t really showcase J.I.D’s enormous raw talent, but he performed it with a crisp, professional charisma. Watch it happen below.

DiCaprio 2 is out now on Dreamville/Interscope.