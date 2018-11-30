The Decemberists – “Traveling On”

The Decemberists came back earlier this year with the slightly synthier new album I’ll Be Your Girl, which found the hyper-literate folk-rockers working with indie-world superproducer John Congleton for the first time. And in a couple of weeks, they’re coming back again with a new EP called Traveling On.

All five of the tracks on Traveling On are unreleased B-sides from the same sessions that produced I’ll Be Your Girl. The Decemberists debuted the EP’s title track and closer on tour last year, and today, they’ve shared the studio version of “Traveling On.” Listen and check out the EP’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Down On The Knuckle”

02 “I Will Not Say Your Name”

03 “Tripping Along (Full Band Version)”

04 “Midlist Author”

05 “Traveling On”

The Traveling On EP is out 12/14 on Capitol.