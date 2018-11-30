Men I Trust – “Say, Can You Hear” Video

Men I Trust have announced that they will release their third album, called Oncle Jazz, in February. The dreamy Montréal trio has stuck to one-offs since they put out Headroom in 2015, including “Seven” this past fall and “Show Me How” in the winter, but throughout that time they’ve been building up a bigger and bigger audience. They were one of the few rock bands to play Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival a couple weeks ago, if that gives you some sense of the scale they’re operating on.

But the music they make is beautifully unassuming — their new single “Say, Can You Hear” glides along on chunky bass lines and watery atmosphere. The song is a gentle but focused takedown of someone who is completely intractable — “You’re self-absorbed/ Raving about your cryptic ways/ Aren’t willing to change/ Old grudges” — but despite that frustration, “Say, Can You Hear” reaches Chromatics levels of shadowy serenity.



Oncle Jazz is out 2/15.