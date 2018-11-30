Men I Trust – “Say, Can You Hear” Video

Men I Trust have announced that they will release their third album, called Oncle Jazz, in February. The dreamy Montréal trio has stuck to one-offs since they put out Headroom in 2015, including “Seven” this past fall and “Show Me How” in the winter, but throughout that time they’ve been building up a bigger and bigger audience. They were one of the few rock bands to play Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival a couple weeks ago, if that gives you some sense of the scale they’re operating on.
But the music they make is beautifully unassuming — their new single “Say, Can You Hear” glides along on chunky bass lines and watery atmosphere. The song is a gentle but focused takedown of someone who is completely intractable — “You’re self-absorbed/ Raving about your cryptic ways/ Aren’t willing to change/ Old grudges” — but despite that frustration, “Say, Can You Hear” reaches Chromatics levels of shadowy serenity.
TOUR DATES:
02/14 Toronto, ON, Lee’s Palace
02/15 Detroit, MI, Deluxx Fluxx
02/16 Chicago, IL, Subterranean
02/17 Minneapolis, MN, 7th Street Entry
02/19 Denver, CO, Globe Hall
02/20 Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Court
02/22 Vancouver, BC, Biltmore Cabaret
02/23 Seattle, WA, Barboza
02/24 Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
02/26 San Francisco, CA, Great American
02/27 Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy Theatre
03/01 San Diego, CA, Soda Bar
03/02 Phoenix, AZ, The Rebel Lounge
03/04 Austin, TX, Barracuda
03/05 Dallas, TX, Club Dada
03/07 Orlando, FL, Will’s Pub
03/08 Atlanta, GA, Drunken Unicorn
03/09 Nashville, TN, The High Watt
03/11 Carrboro, NC, Cat’s Cradle – Back Room
03/12 Washington, DC, Songbyrd
03/13 Philadelphia, PA, First Unitarian Church
03/14 Boston, MA, The Sinclair
03/15 New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom
03/16 Montreal, QC, Corona Theatre
03/23 Québec, QC, Le d’Auteuil
05/04 Lille, FR, L’Aeronef
05/06 Leeds, UK, Brudenell Social Club
05/08 Dublin, IE, The Workmans Club
05/09 Belfast, UK, Voodoo
05/11 Glasgow, UK, Stereo
05/12 Manchester, UK, Gorilla
05/13 Cardiff, UK, Clwb Ifor Bach
05/14 London, UK, Village Underground
05/16 Utrecht, UK, Ekko
05/17 Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso Noord
05/19 Antwerp, BE, TRIX
05/20 Cologne, DE, YUCA
05/21 Hamburg, DE, Molotow
05/23 Copenhagen, DK, Hotel Cecil
05/24 Berlin, DE, Lido
05/25 Warsaw, PL, BARdzo Bardzo
05/26 Prague, CZ, Chapeau Rouge
05/28 Zurich, CH, Papiersaal
05/29 Paris, FR, Le Trabendo
Oncle Jazz is out 2/15.