Sunny Day Real Estate drummer William Goldsmith has accused Dave Grohl of burying an unreleased SDRE album in a Facebook post, as BrooklynVegan points out. “Recently by way of objective ears I have been reminded of the fact that the greatest Sunny Day Real Estate record ever made remains silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohls sock drawer,” he wrote.

Goldsmith has a long history with Grohl. He played with Foo Fighters from 1995 to 1997, but Grohl famously re-recorded all of his drum parts on 1997’s The Colour And The Shape without telling him. As of an interview earlier this year, Goldsmith was still pretty pissed. SDRE bassist Nate Mendel, meanwhile, has been playing with Foo Fighters consistently since around the same time.

Sunny Day Real Estate reunited in 2009. After touring, they went into the studio to work on new music, but multiple other band members have gone on the record saying that nothing came out of those sessions. Mendel told MusicRadar in 2013 that the “recording process just fell apart.” And last year in our interview with SDRE leader Jeremy Enigk, he backed up that claim and elaborated that “Lipton Witch,” their first song in 14 years that came out on a 7″ in 2014, was pretty much the only finished track that made it out of those sessions.

In his Facebook post, Goldsmith posted five minutes worth of instrumentals that he alludes come from this "abandoned" album.

Recently by way of objective ears I have been reminded of the fact that the greatest Sunny Day Real Estate record ever made remains silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohls sock drawer. It’s both a shocking slap of reality and a swift kick in the balls. Gets harder to handle each time. Somehow someday – something has to be done. The tragedy of it is literally manifesting into physical pain. It honestly feels like someone has taken a part of me as a human being and locked it in a closet. My wife looked at me this evening and said “I am starting to understand what’s been haunting you for the past 6 years because it’s starting to haunt me as well.” This is not the first time I’ve had my voice taken from me. But now This music hasn’t just been taken away from me anymore – now it’s been taken away from my children. Unforgivable.

Mendel told Pitchfork that “there is no truth to this story.”

UPDATE: William Goldsmith has posted a longer statement to his Facebook page providing some more detail and clarification as well as some more confusion. Per his post, it seems like the “abandoned” album was recorded at Studio 606, with is the Foo Fighters’ California-based studio. Goldsmith also mentions Jeremy Enigk, who he says “did not receive the moral support as well as engineering that he deserved,” and pushes back against Nate Mendel’s characterization that his story is not true.

“Anyone who claims that there is no unfinished Sunny day record collecting dust I would have to agree to disagree. But that’s my opinion about it – I heard it objectively and it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Goldsmith wrote. Here’s the full post: