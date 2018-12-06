Deerhunter – “Element”

Deerhunter announced a new album called Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? at the end of October. Recorded in Marfa, Texas and produced by Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon, the LP is the band’s follow-up to their 2015 LP Fading Frontier, not counting their recent experimental tour-only cassette Double Dream Of Spring.

Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? will be out next month, and we’ve already heard one song from it, the low-key dream-pop opener “Death In Midsummer.” Today, Deerhunter have shared another song, “Element,” which frontman Bradford Cox describes as “an elegy for ecology (a landscape done in toxic watercolors).” Listen to it below.

Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? is out 1/18 on 4AD. Pre-order it here.