Hear Ezra Koenig’s Neo Yokio Christmas Special Song “Friend Like U”

Ezra Koenig and Jaden Smith’s animated Netflix series Neo Yokio returned today with a holiday special called Pink Christmas, the series’ first new episode since its first season debuted last year. About halfway through the episode is a brand-new song sung by Ezra Koenig that was co-written by him, iLoveMakonnen, and Bloodpop. The end credits also feature a remix of the song with additional vocals from Smith. The track’s called “Friend Like U.”

It’s the first new recorded material we’ve gotten from Koenig in quite a while, as we all patiently wait for Vampire Weekend’s fourth album, which is now due out next year.

Check out the song on Netflix here at the 33-minute mark and also at the end of the episode.