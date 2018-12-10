Janelle Monáe Joins Julianne Moore In Gloria Steinem Biopic

Janelle Monáe is joining Julianne Moore in Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias: A Life On The Road.

Moore and Alicia Vikander will star as the activist at various points in her career as a journalist and activist, crusading for women’s rights. Monáe will be playing Dorothy Pitman Hughes, the women’s and civil rights activist that co-founded Ms. Magazine with Steinem.

Julie Taymor is directing from a script based on Steinem’s memoir. Alex Saks is producing via his Fifty-Four Pictures, along with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. Steinem and Amy Richards are exec producing.

After landing roles in best picture winner Moonlight and the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, the singer-songwriter, who recently picked up two Grammy nominations for her album Dirty Computer, has lined up a number of high-profile projects. Monáe will next be seen in Welcome to Marwen, and is set for Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet, and will voice star in Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp.

