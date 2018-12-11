Selena Scripted Series Coming To Netflix

Netflix is teaming with the family of the late Selena Quintanilla to tell the life story of the Tejano music legend.

The streaming giant has handed out a straight-to-series order for Selena: The Series, which it describes as a coming of age story. A premiere date and episode count have not yet been determined. Also unclear is if episodes will be an hour or half-hour.

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives, Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.”

Moisés Zamora (Star, American Crime) will pen the script and exec produce the series alongside Campanario Entertainment president Jaime Davila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Simran A. Singh.

“Selena and the entire Quintanilla family are an inspiration to many and especially to me, a millennial of the same heritage. Selena’s career achievements are legendary, but our scripted series will focus on the incredible story of a Mexican-American family and how an extraordinary young woman transcended categories and borders to become a global star. I can’t imagine a better partner than Netflix to celebrate Selena and her family’s lives,” Davila said.

Selena was an American singer, songwriter, model, actress and fashion designer who became one of the most beloved Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century. She launched her solo music career in 1989 and was dubbed the “Tejano Madonna” She won a Grammy in 1994 for best Mexican/American album, becoming the first female Tejano artist to do so. Selena ranks as the best-selling female artist in Latin music history, with more than 65 million albums sold worldwide. Warner Bros. previously told her story on the big screen with Jennifer Lopez taking on the role of Selena. The beloved singer was shot and killed in 1995 by her best friend and the manager for her fan club who was later found to have been embezzling money from the star’s company. Yolanda Saldivar was convicted of murder in 1995 and is currently serving a life sentence in a Texas jail.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.