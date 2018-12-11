James Blake Teases New Andre 3000 Collab During DJ Set In Brooklyn

James Blake went deep into the vault to preview a mouthwatering collaboration with André 3000 on Saturday for lucky concertgoers inside NYC’s intimate Brooklyn Mirage. During his set behind the boards, the British crooner snuck the unreleased tune into the midst of his set, which some fans were fortunate enough to catch.

Three Stacks injects himself over the ominous beat for an extended verse. The ATLien rhymes for about a minute, but the bars are tough to decipher through the live recording. Blake takes the baton back from Dre and tunefully sings through the chorus of the electronic song. The talented duo last teamed up on Andre’s jazzy 17-minute Look Ma No Hands title track over the summer.

Blake has kept busy throughout the year, co-producing “Fire” from Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s joint Kids See Ghosts project, working on the Black Panther soundtrack and notching a vocal assist on Travis Scott’s “Stop Trying to be God.” Look for the André 3000 collab to land on The Colour In Anything artist’s anticipated 2019 album.

The elusive André 3000 verse sneaks in around the 7:45 mark of the clip below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.