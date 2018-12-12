Jim James – “What The World Needs Now Is Love” (Burt Bacharach Cover)

My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James released his third solo album, UNIFORM DISTORTION, earlier this year. Over the last couple months, he’s put out a new version of one of the songs from the album that features Angel Olsen and went on a solo acoustic tour around the country. To wrap up the year, James has recorded a cover for Spotify’s singles series, which are recorded at their studios in New York City.

He’s decided to take on “What The World Needs Now Is Love,” the 1965 hit that was composed by Burt Bacharach and written by Hal David. James recruited the Resistance Revival Chorus to back him up on his folky but faithful rendition of the track. Here’s a statement he put out about the cover:

I look forward to the day when these songs are outdated and there is SO MUCH LOVE that we don’t need to sing that the world needs more of it, and we stop making the same mistakes over and over again! But until then we will keep singing…trying to bring the love. It was such an honor to sing these songs with @resistancerevivalchorus. Their power is undeniable and it just lifted my spirit so high to hear their beautiful voices reach for the heavens and I hope it lifts your spirit too.

Listen below.