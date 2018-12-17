William Tyler – “Call Me When I’m Breathing Again”

Guitarist William Tyler, of Silver Jews and Lambchop, is gearing up to release Goes West, the follow-up to 2016’s lush instrumental LP Modern Country. We’ve already heard the lead single, “Fail Safe,” and today he shares “Call Me When I’m Breathing Again” featuring Meg Duffy. Their guitars flit about one another with every pluck.

“In the two years since I moved to Los Angeles, the new incarnation of Zebulon has become not just a haven for friends and musical discoveries but also an incubator of collaboration,” Tyler says. “Both Meg and I have done residencies there—in fact, it’s the first place we ever played as a duo. It holds a magical place in my mind for this album, and getting to revisit this song with Meg again was really special.”

Watch Tyler and Duffy’s live performance video of “Call Me When I’m Breathing Again” below.

Goes West is out 1/25 via Merge.