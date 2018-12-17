It’s not the mid-’00s anymore, and the world finds new ways to remind us of this everyday. This past summer, Minus The Bear, one of the emblematic indie bands of that era, announced that they would call it quits. And last night, they played a grand farewell show in their Seattle hometown.

They had a nice, long run. Minus The Bear came together in Seattle in 2001. The members were hardcore veterans who’d spent time in bands like Botch and Kill Sadie. But with Minus The Bear, they made grand indie anthems, melodic songs that played around with electronic textures and switched-up time signatures. They cranked out six albums, touring steadily and amassing a strong cult audience. They took their time saying goodbye, releasing one final EP called Fair Enough and heading out on a long farewell tour.

Last night, that tour ended at Seattle’s Showbox, a venue that itself may not be long for this world. (The venue’s new owners plan to turn the space into an apartment tower, though people from the community are doing what they can to keep the place open.) Minus The Bear played what looks like a rousing goodbye set, ending things with their 2005 song “Pachuca Sunrise” and then taking final bows and hugging it while the Golden Girls theme song played. Watch some fan-made videos from last night below.

