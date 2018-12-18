PJ Harvey Documentary A Dog Called Money To Premiere At Berlinale

With his film, A Dog Called Money, photographer and director Seamus Murphy will take viewers through the creation of PJ Harvey’s 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project. The documentary will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, Berlinale 2019, in February. A Dog Called Money features footage of Harvey recording the album in London and throughout her travels with Murphy to Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Washington DC.

“Polly and I know and trust each other. Enough for her to travel with me to Afghanistan and other challenging places, and for me to believe she’d bring back magic,” Murphy said in a statement. “She then invited me into a big white box behind one-way windows to film every moment of the recording of the songs she brought back. Individually and together, this is our response to what we encountered.”

CREDIT: Seamus Murphy

