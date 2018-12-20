So Miley Cyrus is woke now! We saw Cyrus drive through politically-charged scenes in her music video for “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” The fans flipped their collective lid when she wore a “Protect Kids, Not Guns” t-shirt. And now, Cyrus brings us a progressive version of the Christmas song we all know is bad, “Santa Baby.” She substitutes lyrics about seducing Santa and making him buy things with ones about equal pay and self-sufficiency. Mark Ronson and Jimmy Fallon come in and get frazzled after she rejects their gift offerings. Watch it all happen below.