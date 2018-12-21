Mitski has had one hell of a year. In recent memory, she was still a thoroughly DIY artist. Now, she’s on one of those crazy ascensions where someone rockets out of the indie world and becomes a household name. Newfound fame was already on her mind in 2017, but it seems like it really came to fruition this year. Her latest album, Be The Cowboy, deservedly garnered a ton of fervent acclaim. (We named it one of the 10 best albums of the year.) And all the buzz and attention has manifested in new ways.

Here in New York, Mitski recently played a triumphant four-night run at Brooklyn Steel, one of the largest club-type venues in the city and a room that, as recently as Mitski’s last album cycle, would’ve probably seemed just a bit too big for an artist of her stature. (For one night, let alone four.) Now she’s out here getting praised by Iggy Pop and making TV appearances. And last night she capped off a victorious 2018 with a late night performance on Kimmel.

Mitski chose two of Be The Cowboy’s key tracks. First was the disco-tinged “Nobody.” Then was something much different — a spare and moving performance of the album’s closer, “Two Slow Dancers.” Check out videos of both below.