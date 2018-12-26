Pi’erre Bourne, from South Carolina, and Cardo Got Wingz, from Minnesota, are two of the most sought-after rap producers working together, and they both had big years in 2018. Cardo teamed up with Detroit street-rap god Payroll Giovanni to release the excellent album Big Bossin, Vol. 2, but he’s probably going to remember 2018 as the year he co-produced Drake’s “God’s Plan,” quite possibly the year’s biggest song. Bourne, meanwhile, continued to work with his frequent collaborator Playboi Carti, producing the bulk of the bugged-out album Die Lit.

And at the end of the year, both Cardo and Pi’erre spent a day together, making queasy and floaty rap music. The two of them spent Christmas Eve recording the mixtape Pi’erre & Cardo’s Wild Adventure. Cardo produced the entire mixtape, bringing his seasick synths and ribcage-rattling 808s. And Bourne stepped away from producing, doing all the vocals.

Bourne is a better producer than rapper, but his Auto-Tuned singsong has its charms. And the tape makes perfectly satisfying day-after-the-holiday low-stakes rap music. They sound like they had fun making the tape, right down to the classic cinema reference in the cover art. Check it out below.

We didn’t get a Chance The Rapper/Jeremih team-up this Christmas, so consider this the last-minute substitute.