Seattle Area Post Office Renamed In Honor Of Jimi Hendrix

A post office just outside Seattle has been renamed in honor of the late Jimi Hendrix. As the Seattle Times reports, the Renton Highlands Post Office in Renton, Washington has been rechristened the James Marshall “Jimi” Hendrix Post Office.

The renaming was enacted by a bill sponsored by Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, which passed unanimously in Washington’s state legislature last week. In a statement, Smith said, “I am honored to join in paying tribute to rock and roll icon and Seattle native Jimi Hendrix with the renaming of the Renton Highlands Post Office as the James Marshall ‘Jimi’ Hendrix Post Office Building. This designation will further celebrate Hendrix’s deep connection to the Puget Sound region and help ensure that his creative legacy will be remembered by our community and inspire future generations.”

Hendrix, who was born and raised in Seattle, is buried less than a mile from the post office at Greenwood Memorial Park. Renton is about 20 minutes southeast of Seattle, not accounting for crosstown traffic. Other monuments to Hendrix in the area include a statue on Broadway in downtown Seattle and Jimi Hendrix Park adjacent to the Northwest African American Museum. The museum is currently hosting an exhibition chronicling Hendrix’s early life titled “Bold As Love: Jimi Hendrix At Home.” It runs through May 5, 2019.

Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland turned 50 years old this year; revisit our tribute.