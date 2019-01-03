Nancy Pelosi Invited Tony Bennett & Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart To Her Swearing-In Ceremony

Nancy Pelosi was elected as the Speaker Of The House today as Democrats took control of that half of Congress. In attendance at her swearing-in ceremony were some music notables: Tony Bennett, who attended with his wife Susan, and the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart. Also in the photo above is Project Runway’s Tim Gunn.

As The Washington Post points out, this isn’t Bennett’s first Pelosi invite: he was also at her first Speaker swear-in in 2007.

Last night, Bennett performed at an honorary dinner for Pelosi at the Italian embassy where Bill and Hillary Clinton were in attendance.