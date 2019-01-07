Towkio Denies Rape Allegation

Warning: The following story contains potentially triggering explicit details about sexual assault.

After a woman posted a Twitter thread Sunday accusing Towkio of raping her, the Chicago rapper posted a note denying the allegation, as XXL points out.

Towkio, born Preston Oshita, is a member of Chicago’s SaveMoney crew, the rap collective that also includes Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Joey Purp among others. Sunday, the Twitter user @pppermint posted a thread beginning with, “February 2016, I was raped, by Preston Oshita aka Towkio.” Her message continues:

He invited me to his apartment in Wicker Park, I showed up and I had absolutely no intention on sleeping with him. I had a yeast infection and I knew that if I had engaged in intercourse it would be excruciatingly painful for me… I arrived to Preston’s apartment and he coerced me into having sex with him. He stressed that his two roommates were gone and that we could be “as loud as we wanted”… I said no, at least, five times. It got to the point where he stood up and literally was pulling my arms to lead me into his bedroom. I figured, if I had sex with him he would stop pressuring me… Eventually, I gave in to his coerciveness. We started to have sex and after about 10 minutes, it was extremely painful. I was so scared. I could not take the pain anymore of him penetrating my body… I said to him, “Preston, can we please stop? It’s starting to really hurt”… and he replied “No, I didn’t cum yet.” As he continued to penetrate me, I was paralyzed with fear, thinking, “wow, I’m being raped right now.” I had to physically PUSH him off of me, and at the same time that I pushed him, he climaxed. He pulled out and ejaculated into my mouth. I was mortified. Afterwards, I laid down and I couldn’t move. He acted like nothing happened and brought me a slice of pizza. The next day, I went to Planned Parenthood to get treated for my yeast infection. When you arrive to Planned Parenthood, they ask you a series of questions to determine if you are in any danger sexually or romantically. The nurse asked me, “have you ever been pressured into having sexual intercourse?” I immediately broke down, crying, and whispered, “I was raped last night.” I was so ashamed. After the assault, I spiraled into a deep and dark depression. I am finally getting to a place where my healing is my main priority and I hope that my testimony can aid in bringing other victims forward. #metoo

Towkio posted a response on Twitter Sunday night:

I am deeply saddened by the recent allegations made by Morgan. To provide the necessary context, she and I were in an on going consensual sexual relationship dating back to 2014 which even included other women. I only say this to provide context and in no way to victim shame. It is of the utmost importance to me that she and the entire world know with 100% certainty and my hand to God, that I would never engage in intercourse with any women without full consent. While I absolutely deny these horrible allegations, I feel awful that I would be a source of pain for her. It is my hope that her and I can engage in a dialogue in a place where she feels comfortable to discuss our past relationship and her feelings.

In reply to the victim’s story, the Twitter user Danica Thomas posted a screenshot of a 2011 tweet in which Towkio wrote, “We low-key rape women.” The tweet in the screenshot has since been deleted.

We have reached out to Towkio’s management for further comment. The full thread detailing the allegation and Towkio’s response are included below.

