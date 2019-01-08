Ibibio Sound Machine – “Tell Me (Doko Mien)”

The Afrobeat-infused disco project Ibibio Sound Machine, based in London and fronted by Nigerian native Eno Williams, impressed us with last year’s Eiyo EP and the single “Basquiat.” Today they’re announcing a new album and sharing another immaculate burner for your listening pleasure.

The new album, Doko Mien, is out in March on North Carolina indie staple Merge Records. Its lead single is the title track of sorts, “Tell Me (Doko Mien),” an absurdly infectious percussive party track seemingly inspired by the same influences that fueled Talking Heads and LCD Soundsystem. Synths percolate insistently; the brass section blares playfully; a complex rhythm builds from many interlocking parts including pizzicato guitar. Atop it all, Williams delivers a casually excellent diva vocal that suggests coming up with a song this contagiously fun is the easiest thing in the world. (It isn’t.)

Listen below and behold the Doko Mien tracklist, which also includes “Basquiat.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Need You To Be Sweet Like Sugar (Nnge Nte Suka)”

02 “Wanna Come Down”

03 “Tell Me (Doko Mien)”

04 “I Know That You’re Thinking About Me”

05 “I Will Run”

06 “Just Go Forward (Ka I So)”

07 “She Work Very Hard”

08 “Nyak Mien”

09 “Kuka”

10 “Guess We Found A Way”

11 “Basquiat”

Doko Mien is out 3/22 on Merge. Pre-order it here.