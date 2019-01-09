Deerhunter will release Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? — the proper follow-up to 2015’s Fading Frontier and their first full-length to feature the band’s new lineup — next week. We heard the lead single, “Death In Midsummer,” back in October. The following song, “Element,” was among the best new music last month. Today, they share the penultimate track, “Plains.”

The song was apparently inspired by James Dean circa 1955, when he spent the last summer of his life filming Giant in Marfa, Texas. Deerhunter recorded their forthcoming album in Marfa, as well. “I was listening to the trains. I was up all night. And something glistened in the strange blood-diffused light,” Bradford Cox sings as Dean. “My friend was missing. And I was ghost. I was flame. I was bright. I was listening to the trains. I was up all night. ‘Oh, James. You’ve got no reason to stay in these plains.’ I was racing against time with this friend of mine. Collapsing just before we reach the end of the line.”

Listen to “Plains” below.

Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? is out 1/18 on 4AD. Pre-order it here.