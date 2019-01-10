Last November, Sigur Ròs frontman Jónsi collaborated with Troye Sivan on a ballad called “Revelation” for the Boy Erased soundtrack. Today, Sigur Ròs announced that they will follow that contribution with new music for a forthcoming Taiwanese dance piece, 22° Lunar Halo, by choreographer Cheng Tsung-lung, premiering in April.

The band describe the work on their website: “This new dance…excavates our deepest fear toward ourselves as human beings through bodies of dancers morphing into concrete symbols of anxieties, struggles, desires and loneliness in the lunatic, ever-changing world of high-end technology, and eventually leads us to a slim hope of love and inner serenity.” In a teaser clip, haunting synth and static whoosh as bodies fold into themselves. They gyrate wildly as a tribal drumbeat takes over. Watch below