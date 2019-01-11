Meat Puppets – “Nine Pins”

Meat Puppets were inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame in 2017, and the band’s original lineup reunited to perform at the ceremony for the first time in over two decades. It seems that reunion stuck, as last month, they announced that they had recorded a whole new album together, the first to feature the original trio since 1995’s No Joke!.

That album, Dusty Notes, is arriving in March, and we’ve already heard one song, “Warranty.” Today, they’ve shared another and announced their first tour in 20 years. Check out the dates and listen to the organ-streaked bluegrass rocker “Nine Pins” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/04 Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall *

04/05 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

04/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour ^

04/07 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ^

05/08 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge #

05/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl #

05/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

05/11 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes #

05/13 Woodstock, NY @ Colony #

05/14 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

05/15 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall #

05/16 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

05/17 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace #

05/18 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Music Hall #

* = w/ Neil Hamburger

^ = w/ All Souls

# = w/ Sumo Princess and Stephen Maglio

Dusty Notes is out 3/8 on Megaforce. Pre-order it here.