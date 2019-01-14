Maximum Rocknroll To Cease Print Publication

Maximum Rocknroll, the long-running and massively influential punk zine, has announced that it will cease print publication. In an announcement on its website, the MRR staff says that the magazine has three issues left to go. After that, it will continue online, posting its record reviews and keeping up its radio show, which is archives online.

It’s cool that MRR will be continuing in some form, but its end, as a print publication, is historically significant and more than a little bit sad. MRR started as a radio show in San Francisco in 1977. In 1982, it became a print publication, starting out as the print insert for the legendary hardcore compilation Not So Quiet On The Western Front. Ever since then, it has continued as a nonprofit zine, putting out issues monthly, its cheap newsprint distributed wide. I haven’t kept up with the magazine much in recent years, but it’s always been cool to walk into a Barnes & Noble and see MRR staring back on the rack, a rebuke to everything around it.

MRR is notorious for its fundamentalist left-wing politics and its dogmatic anti-corporate stance. In the ’90s, when punk rock was becoming big business, founder Tim Yohannan struck back, writing that the magazine would not review or accept ads from major-label acts or, indeed, from anyone who he deemed insufficiently punk. The magazine would often call out famous bands — be they Green Day or Bikini Kill — for selling out. The post famous piece in the magazine’s history is almost certainly “The Problem With Music,” producer Steve Albini’s 1993 broadside against the major-label system.

MRR has run plenty of bad takes over the years. But MRR has always been more than its scene-guardian rigor. Early on, the magazine became known for its Scene Reports — on the ground chronicles of punk scenes in far-flung, off-the-radar places across the globe. It published Book Your Own Fucking Life, a crucial reference guidebook for underground bands to tour underground venues.

Bands often got their first press in its reviews section; the magazine would review basically any demo sent to them. Lifelong friendships were made through the classified section, where people would look for penpals or tape-trading buddies. I used to howl with laughter over the monthly columns from the Rev. Norb, frontman of the Wisconsin band Boris The Sprinkler, who would talk ridiculous shit in endless run-on sentences full of parentheticals.

The magazine survived the passing of Yohannon, who died of cancer in 1998. And it’s done great work in keeping up with the global punk underground; its website is still a great place to find new Bandcamp bands. Hopefully, it’ll be able to keep doing that work.

Here’s the statement from MRR: