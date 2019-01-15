PUP – “Kids”

Late last week, PUP sent out a zine and 3D comic book to fans that revealed that the Canadian band would be releasing their third album, called Morbid Stuff, in April. The zine also contained a 7″ flexi-disc of its lead single, “Kids,” which is now available everywhere for all to hear.

It’s a fitting follow-up to The Dream Is Over, their excellent 2016 album which we named one of the best albums of that year. It’s all heavy riffs and nervous energy and an exclamation mark of a chorus: “I guess it doesn’t matter anyway/ I don’t care about nothing but you.”

“‘Kids’ is a love song from one nihilistic depressive to another,” Stefan Babcock explained in a press release. “It’s about what happens when you stumble across the only other person on the face of this godless, desolate planet that thinks everything is as twisted and as fucked up as you do. And thanks to them, the world starts to seem just a little less bleak. But only slightly – it’s still pretty fucked up to be honest.”

In classic PUP fashion, they’ve got some imaginative merch items to go along with the album rollout, including a coloring book LP and appropriate colored pencil set, a cutlery set, a custom Band-Aid dispenser with PUP Band-Aids, and an honest-to-dog life raft, which they do not recommend you sail. (“For novelty purposed only!”)

Listen to the new song and check out all the Morbid Stuff details and tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Morbid Stuff”

02 “Kids”

03 “Free At Last”

04 “See You At Your Funeral”

05 “Scorpion Hill”

06 “Closure”

07 “Bloody Mary, Kate And Ashley”

08 “Sibling Rivalry”

09 “Full Blown Meltdown”

10 “Bare Hands”

11 “City”

TOUR DATES:

03/26 Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

03/27 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

03/29 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

04/3 London, ON @ Rum Runners

04/9 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/10 London, UK @ The Garage

04/11 Leeds, UK @ Community Room at Brudenell Social Club

04/12 Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse

04/14 Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

04/15 Dunkirk, FR @ Les 4Ecluses

04/16 Brussels, BE @ AB Club

04/18 Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

04/19 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

04/20 Cologne, DE @ MTC Club

04/21 Amsterdam, NE @ Upstairs @ Paradiso

04/25 Boston, MA @ Royale # ^

04/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

04/29 Philly, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

04/30 Pittsburgh, PA @ REX Theater ^

05/1 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^

05/3 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom ^

05/4 Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

05/5 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe ^

05/6 Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

05/8 Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

05/9 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk ^

05/10 Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s ^

05/11 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

05/13 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

05/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/15 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^

05/17 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat ^

06/7 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall # ^

06/19 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^

06/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

06/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

06/22 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

06/24 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

06/25 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

06/27 Boise, ID @ The Olympic ^

06/28 Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue ^

06/29 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

07/1 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

07/2 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

07/3 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

# w/ Diet Cig

^ w/ Ratboys

Morbid Stuff is out 4/5 via Little Dipper/Rise. Pre-order it here.