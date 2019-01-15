Last month, Vic Mensa released his latest EP, Hooligans. Now, he’s back with a new project, a punk-inspired band called 93PUNX. Today, on the anniversary of Dolores O’Riordan’s death, the group share a cover of the Cranberries’ “Zombie.”

Theirs is a slow-chugging version that sounds like AutoTune-coated, 2000s radio goth. “93PUNX is a band I created to express things outside of rap. We connected to zombie because we were born from violence. RIP Dolores,” Vic Mensa says in a statement. Listen to their cover of “Zombie” below.