Tiny Ruins – “Holograms” Video

Led by singer-songwriter Hollie Fullbrook, New Zealand indie folk four-piece Tiny Ruins are gearing up to release their third full-length album, Olympic Girls, next month. So far, they’ve shared the title track, “How Much,” and “School Of Design.” Today, the band share a new single, “Holograms,” and its Martin Sagadin-directed music video.

It’s an airy track, grounded in Fullbrook’s vocals. The video follows a girl attempting to set up some sort of lantern satellite. It was inspired by Kate Bush’s “Cloudbusting” video, which features similar shots of a man trying to build a “cloudbuster.” Fullbrook expands on the song and video in a statement:

“Holograms” is a conversation in a way, where one person posits the idea that technology will increasingly connect us. That we will not just be emotionally or mentally connected, but that our bodies will transcend physical and mortal bounds via technology. That we can bring someone back. For the video, I wanted a sense of longing for this sparkly, colourful other realm, where everyone is connected, in unity. The director Martin Sagadin & I both started out talking about how the song called for a sense of sci-fi, which led us to planets, which led to the idea that we would build planets out of lanterns. This storyline arose where my character is trying to communicate or reach out to another field of existence, via technology. But we felt that the technology could be a bit old and not quite ‘of this time’ – we were inspired by Kate Bush’s “Cloudbusting” video, or the TV series Maniac, in the sense that technology is kind of old and defunct, and there’s a timelessness or lack of specificity as to time. The idea of the video, is that I have a vision of this place I am trying to reach…I gather up particular objects that I feel will connect me to this place. But in the end, it’s futile – I try to reach the planet that appears through the wall, with all my technology revved up, and….it collapses in front of me.

Watch and listen below.

Olympic Girls is out 2/1 on Milk!/Ba Da Bing/Marathon Artists/Ursa Minor. Pre-order it here.