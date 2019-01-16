Leggy – “Eden”

In 2017, Leggy put out a self-titled album that collected everything the underrated Cincinnati punks have been doing since 2013 in one handy place. This year, they’re releasing their first full-length album that was conceived as such: Let Me Know Your Moon is out in March, and it includes the previously released “Not What You Need” and a brand-new one called “Eden,” which is about the preoccupation society has with astrology and fate.

It’s staticky and quivering, a flirtation based around perceived connections dictated by the cosmos and the limited ways we have to express our infatuation digitally. “I know your birthstone, your horoscope/ I think you’re perfect,” Veronique Allaer sings. “And when I like your status once a week, I skinny dip in your stream/ Of consciousness, consciously.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://leggy.bandcamp.com/album/let-me-know-your-moon" target="_blank">Let Me Know Your Moon by Leggy</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Antwerp”

02 “Not What You Need”

03 “Prosper”

04 “Eden”

05 “Bad News”

06 “My Room”

07 “Taffy”

08 “Prom”

09 “Burner”

10 “Give In”

11 “Already Gone”

12 “Service”

TOUR DATES:

01/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project^

01/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right^

01/24 Boston, MA @ ONCE^

01/26 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA^

01/27 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd^

01/28 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook^

02/24 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

^ = w/ Daddy Issues

Let Me Know Your Moon is out 3/8 via Sheer Luck Records. Pre-order it here.