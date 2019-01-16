Leggy – “Eden”

In 2017, Leggy put out a self-titled album that collected everything the underrated Cincinnati punks have been doing since 2013 in one handy place. This year, they’re releasing their first full-length album that was conceived as such: Let Me Know Your Moon is out in March, and it includes the previously released “Not What You Need” and a brand-new one called “Eden,” which is about the preoccupation society has with astrology and fate.
It’s staticky and quivering, a flirtation based around perceived connections dictated by the cosmos and the limited ways we have to express our infatuation digitally. “I know your birthstone, your horoscope/ I think you’re perfect,” Veronique Allaer sings. “And when I like your status once a week, I skinny dip in your stream/ Of consciousness, consciously.”
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Antwerp”
02 “Not What You Need”
03 “Prosper”
04 “Eden”
05 “Bad News”
06 “My Room”
07 “Taffy”
08 “Prom”
09 “Burner”
10 “Give In”
11 “Already Gone”
12 “Service”
TOUR DATES:
01/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project^
01/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right^
01/24 Boston, MA @ ONCE^
01/26 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA^
01/27 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd^
01/28 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook^
02/24 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
^ = w/ Daddy Issues
Let Me Know Your Moon is out 3/8 via Sheer Luck Records. Pre-order it here.