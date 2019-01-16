Toro Y Moi – “Care Of Cell 44″ (The Zombies Cover)

Toro Y Moi is about to release a new album called Outer Peace. It doesn’t come out until the end of the week, but you can already stream it in full here. And today, Toro Y Moi mastermind Chaz Bear, formerly known as Chazwick Bundick, stopped by SiriusXMU to record a live in-studio cover of the Zombies’ 1967 psych-pop classic “Care Of Cell 44.”

Ten years on from the chillwave boom, Chaz Bear has proven himself to be a capable stylistic chameleon, hopping from synthpop to dance to R&B to indie rock and back again. For his “Care Of Cell 44″ cover, he’s chosen to play things pretty straight, and he’s good at that too, stripping back some of the baroque maximalism to focus on the propulsive keyboard riff that drives the song. Listen below.