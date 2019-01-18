Director Jonas Åkerlund has been working on Lords Of Chaos since 2015 and it’s finally coming out in a couple of weeks. The black metal thriller, which is based on a 2003 book of the same name, follows the terror that surrounded Norwegian metal bands Mayhem and Burzum in the ’90s. Rory Culkin plays Øystein “Euronymous” Aarseth, Emory Cohen plays convicted murderer Varg Vikernes, and Sky Ferreira plays the photographer that’s Euronymous’ girlfriend.

The film, which was screened at Sundance early last year, is hitting theaters in the States on 2/8. We’ve seen a quick teaser trailer for it already, and today the film’s getting an extended trailer that shows a bit more of what’s going on.

Check it out below.